Amateur football club SV Spakenburg has progressed to the semi-finals of the KNVB Beker with an incredible 1-4 victory over FC Utrecht in de Galgenwaard in Utrecht. Spakenburg defeated another Eredivisie side in the last round beating FC Groningen away. They will now find out on Saturday who they face in the next round.

FC Utrecht was without their manager for the fixture as Michael Silberbauer was ill. 3500 to 4000 Spakenburg fans journeyed to Utrecht to support their team.

Spakenburg started well and rewarded itself with a beautiful goal from Wimilio Vink. FC Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas was left with no chance as Vink smashed a volley past him.

FC Utrecht had a goal disallowed after 52 minutes after a VAR check. Anastasios Douvikas’s header was ruled out. Spakenburg made it two after 59 minutes. A beautiful through ball found Luuk Admiraal, who took it in his stride before rolling it into the Utrecht net.

Douvikas got his goal after 64 minutes to bring the deficit down to one. After a volleyed through ball from Toornsta found the Greek, he made no mistake side-footing the ball straight into the corner.

If that goal was supposed to scare Spakenburg, it had the opposite effect. Just two minutes later, a corner was headed home by Masies Artien to put the amateur side 1-3 up.

Captain Floris van der Linden completed the party for the club from Bunschoten when he headed home the 1-4 after 75 minutes.

It is an incredible victory for the side, who will now wait for the draw on Saturday evening to decide who they will face in the semi-finals. Ajax, PSV, and Feyenoord are all potential opponents if they are to win their quarter-final fixtures this week.