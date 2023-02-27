Explosives detonated at two more buildings in Rotterdam during the early hours of Monday morning. No one got hurt. That brings the total number of explosive attacks on Rotterdam buildings in February to 14, Rijnmond reports.

The first explosion happened around 1:00 a.m. at a home on Zoutziedersstraat. The blast shattered several windows and damaged two cars parked nearby.

At around 4:00 a.m., another explosion happened at a hair salon on Hudsonplein, about 1.5 kilometers away. The attack left the business’s door and windows damaged.

With that, there have been 14 attacks involving explosives in Rotterdam so far this month, averaging around one every two days. Including January, the number of explosive attacks in Rotterdam for 2023 stands at 19.