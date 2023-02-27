On Wednesday, the Dutch Safety Board will publish its long-awaited findings into the security and protection for three men who were murdered, including investigative journalist Peter R. de Vries, attorney Derk Wiersum, and Reduan B. All three were connected to Nabil B., the key prosecution witness in the Marengo Proceedings, an ongoing trial into multiple assassinations and attempted homicides with several suspects, including alleged organized crime leader Ridouan Taghi and his right-hand man, Saïd R.

De Vries was working as a confidant and consultant for Nabil B. when the journalist was shot dead in 2021. Wiersum was B.’s attorney, who was slain in Amsterdam as he left for work in 2020. Reduan B., who was Nabil B.’s brother, was murdered in 2019.

Earlier this month, a copy of the draft report from the Dutch Safety Board (OVV) was leaked to RTL Nieuws. It said that police ignored many warning signs regarding the murders. Additionally, there were several police missteps internally that meant security for all three men was never tightened up despite knowledge of heightened threats.

Crucial information from some police departments never made it to the Surveillance and Security system, which was responsible for protecting the men. In the draft report, the OVV said that the police information service DRIO only accepted “verifiable information” from known police sources. However, “soft” information, like warnings about harassment from B.’s family members or people seen observing Wiersum’s movements never led to better security.

The OVV launched its investigation over one-and-a-half years ago, roughly one month after De Vries was shot near Leidseplein in Amsterdam. Taghi denied involvement in the murders of De Vries, Wiersum, and Reduan B.

Prosecutors have called for life sentences against Taghi, Mao R., Mario R. Mohamed R. and Achraf B. in the Marengo trial, as later they demanded the same against Saïd R. For his cooperation, prosecutors reduced their sentence demand against Nabil B. to 10 years in prison.

The court is expected to rule in October.