Two men were injured in a shooting at a café on the Maashaven Oostzijde in Rotterdam on Saturday night. According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred in the Feijenoord neighborhood around 8:30 p.m., and both victims were taken to a hospital. One of the men was in critical condition, police said.

Those present in the café were able to overpower the perpetrator and took his gun he had fired. "That was very heroic," said the police spokesperson. The suspect then ran away, and police is still looking for him. The motive for the shooting is still unclear, according to the police.