The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) announced Saturday that Karvan Cévitam and Peijnenburg have issued separate safety warnings for a number of products.

For example, Karvan Cévitam warns customers about cans of lemonade syrup that may contain a piece of foil layer. At issue are 600 milliliter canisters of Original and 0% Added Sugars with expiration dates through September or December 2023. People should not drink the syrup and can contact Karvan Cévitam customer service for compensation for the product.

"We have found in a very limited number of cans that pieces of the protective film on the inside of the can packaging may be peeling off," the soda maker said on its website. "A piece of this film layer could end up in your beverage. While this film layer is 'food safe' (approved for use in food packaging), we still don't want to take any chances." Karvan Cévitam also takes the soda cans out of supermarkets as a precaution.

Peijnenburg informs that hard plastic pieces can be found in a certain type of gingerbread. The affected products are Peijnenburg gingerbread gluten-free with an expiration date of April 20, 2023, and Peijnenburg gluten-free pearl candy with an expiration date of May 4, 2023. Corn starch is used in these products and the supplier has informed Peijnenburg that hard pieces may have entered the products. Consumers are advised not to eat these products and to throw them away.

The gingerbread has been on sale at Albert Heijn, PLUS, Hoogvliet, and Picnic since February 14. People who have the product in their household will receive a refund.