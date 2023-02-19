Dusan Tadic helped Ajax to a straightforward home victory over Sparta Rotterdam (4-0). The captain scored twice and set up the goal for Kenneth Taylor. The 34-year-old Serbian also celebrated his hundredth goal for the club from Amsterdam.

The jubilant fans sang “Tadic on fire” in the Johan Cruijff Arena. Ajax climbed to the second spot in the Eredivisie with the win. The gap with leaders Feyenoord remains at three points. The rivals will face each other on the 19th of March in the capital. Ajax's performance also builds confidence for the return against Union Berlin in the Europa League on Thursday, after the 0-0 in the first leg.

Tadic showed everybody why John Heitinga has been using him as a striker against the number six in the league. He was also available for the ball and started attack after attack. Tadic was also involved with the first three goals. The attacker opened the scoring after six minutes from a Davy Klaassen assist. He then assisted Kenneth Taylor for the 2-0 in the 27th minute.

Ajax had trouble in the last week breaking through the tough defences of RKC Waalwijk and Union Berlin. But they attacked a lot less predictably against Sparta. Ajax caused problems in the Sparta defence with quick switches of play. Mohamed Kudus almost scored before halftime. The Ghanian headed the ball onto the crossbar.

Manager Heitinga changed his side in one position. Klaassen came back into the side and played a vital role in the first goal. Calvin Bassey was back on the bench. Edson Alvarez, who played in midfield on Thursday, was started as a centre-back. Bassey will likely return to the team on Thursday in Berlin. If that happens, Alvarez will go back into midfield. The Mexican was taken off against Sparta with a hurt shoulder.

Ajax asked for a penalty on two to three occasions in the second half. Referee Pol van Boekel refused to award it on every occasion. After consultation with the video referee, he did give a penalty after the lively Steven Bergwijn went to the ground after a battle with Shurandy Samba. Tadic took the penalty and scored. Mohamed Kudus scored the 4-0 and dedicated his celebration to Christian Atsu, his countryman who died in Turkey's earthquake.