Former Vitesse footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under rubble in his earthquake-ravaged hometown of Antakya, Turkey. This has been confirmed by gis manager Murat Uzunmehmet. "More items are now being found. We have also found his phone," Uzunmehmet said from the southern province of Hatay.

Last Tuesday, a day after the massive earthquakes, the Ghana Football Association reported that 31-year-old Atsu had been found alive under the rubble. His coach Volkan Demirel and also his general manager Nana Sechere later contradicted that. Nearly two weeks after the disaster, it appears that the Ghanaian, like at least 45,000 other people in Turkey and Syria, did not survive.

On Friday, his club Hatayspor announced that Atsu had actually planned to travel to France to find a new club just hours before the earthquake. He felt he was not getting enough playing time. But on Feb. 5, the day before the massive earthquakes, the striker scored the game-winning goal against Kasimpasa in stoppage time. As a result, Atsu decided to stay anyway.

Atsu played in the 2013-2014 season for Vitesse, which hired him from Chelsea. On Saturday it was announced, that Vitesse will play at FC Volendam on Saturday from 4.30 pm with mourning bands due to the death of former player Christian Atsu. The Ghanaian has also played for FC Porto, Everton, Malaga and Newcastle United. Since September last year, he played for Hatayspor, which has since withdrawn from the Turkish league.

According to Hatayspor, Atsu's body will be transferred to Ghana. "We will not forget you," the Turkish club wrote on Twitter. "Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness."

REST in PEACE ATSU — Hatayspor (@Hatayspor_FK) February 18, 2023

"A good player and a special person," said his former club Newcastle United. "He will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters." Chelsea reported that everyone at the club is "devastated" by the news. "Our thoughts go out to his family and friends."