Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Liesje Schreinemacher for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation are visiting Ukraine on Friday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The visit is mainly intended to show solidarity with the country in its war against the Russian invaders, RTL Nieuws reports.

Bij de Muur v Herinnering in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/z7fy1bjbI9 — Jeroen Akkermans (@JeroenAkkermans) February 17, 2023

Next week marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine has so far been able to resist the invaders and push them back in many places, also thanks to military and financial help from the West. The Netherlands has provided over 1 billion euros in military support to Ukraine.

Today is not the first time Rutte has visited Ukraine since the outbreak of the war. In July, he visited Borodjanka, Boetsja, and Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, all of which were hit hard by the war.

Several members of the Dutch parliament also visited Kyiv earlier this month. They met with representatives of the Ukrainian government, who updated them on the current security situation in the country.