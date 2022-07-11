Prime Minister Mark Rutte is visiting the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday to show support for the Ukrainian people and the country's government. He will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Monday, followed by a press conference, NOS reports.

Today is the first time Rutte has visited Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24. Minister Wopke Hoekstra of Foreign Affairs visited the country in May.

In addition to meeting with Zelenskyy, Rutte will also visit the suburbs of Kyiv hit hardest by the war - Borodyanka, Butsha, and Irpin.

The Netherlands so far delivered over 172.7 million euros in military goods to Ukraine, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren told parliament last week. That includes five armored howitzers already delivered and three that will be sent to the country soon. Armored howitzers are the Dutch army's heaviest artillery.