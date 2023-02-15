The police arrested a 34-year-old woman who lives near Utrecht for murdering a 42-year-old man in the German city of Bonn in November 2017. The German authorities linked her to the crime through a DNA match, De Telegraaf reports.

Relatives found the victim dead in his apartment in Bonn on 26 November 2017. Detectives found DNA traces of a woman at the crime scene. When the DNA didn’t match with profiles in the local database, the German police expanded their search.

They eventually found a match in the Dutch DNA database. The police did not say why the woman’s genetic profile was in the database.

The woman was arrested at her home last week Wednesday. She is in custody, and Germany asked for her extradition.

After her arrest, the woman admitted to arguing with the victim, the German police said on Tuesday. Further investigation must show what happened.