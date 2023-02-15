Average home prices topped 1 million euros in three Dutch municipalities last year - a first for the Netherlands, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and the Land Registry reported. In four municipalities, an average home cost less than 250,000 euros. Existing owner-occupied homes cost the most in Bloemendaal and the least in Pekela. The price difference between the two was almost 500 percent.

The average selling price for an existing owner-occupied home in the Netherlands was almost 429,000 in 2022. That is nearly 42,000 euros more than the year before and the highest price measured since CBS started keeping track of this figure in 1995. The average transaction price increased in the first three quarters of 2022 and fell slightly in the last quarter compared to the third.

Almost all of the 345 Dutch municipalities saw the average home price increase last year. In 25 municipalities, the average transaction price increased by 20 percent or more. In seven municipalities, the increase was higher than 25 percent. Zeewolde saw the highest increase, at over 36 percent.

In six municipalities, the average transaction price for an existing owner-occupied home was lower in 2022 than in 2021. Zoeterwoude saw the largest decrease, with more than 10 percent.

The highest average transaction price was 1,118,894 euros in Bloemendaal. Blaricum took second place with 1,099,057 euros, and Laren in Noord-Holland third with 1,030,092 euros. In 2021, Blaricum was the first Dutch municipality where average home prices topped 1 million euros. Last year, there were three.

Last year, the lowest average transaction price for an existing owner-occupied home was 230,760 euros in Pekela. The average price was also below 250,000 euros in Kerkrade, Brunssum, and Eemsdelta. Pekela also had the lowest price in 2021, when the average home cost just over 200,000 euros.

Like in 2021, seven of the ten municipalities with the highest home prices were in Noord-Holland. Of the ten municipalities with the lowest average home prices, three were again in Groningen and three in Limburg.