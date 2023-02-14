A 48-year-old man from Alphen aan den Rijn is suspected of defrauding about a hundred homeowners associations (VvEs). The suspect is suspected of likely embezzling a total of more than 100,000 euros, although the exact total has not been fully determined, the police said.

The VvEs that were duped out money are located in The Hague, Vlaardingen, Schiedam, Rotterdam, Rijswijk, Hellevoetsluis, Dordrecht and Leiden. All of the municipalities are located in Zuid-Holland.

The man is the owner of a company in Wateringen that offers VvE management services. He was arrested on February 6, and was brought before an examining magistrate two days later. The magistrate released the man from custody under strict conditions.

The police tracked down the suspect after several VvEs reported surprising and suspicious financial transactions. The VvEs in question represent people who own apartments in the same complex. It is possible that some affected VvEs are not aware that money has been embezzled. They will soon receive a letter from the police with instructions.

The police investigation showed that most homeowners associations in this case have no insight into their bank account. Also, oftentimes the wrong information was registered with the Chamber of Commerce, like the wrong directors, and incorrect postal addresses.