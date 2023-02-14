The Dutch armed forces intercepted three Russian military aircraft in Poland. The Russian planes flew in formation. Two Dutch F-35s sought them out, identified them, and escorted them away, the Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Russian aircraft were an II-20M (also known as a Coot-A) and two SOE-27s (Flakers). The Coot-A was designed as a spy plane. The Flankers are more modern fighter jets. The Ministry said they flew from Kaliningrad to Poland and were “on the border.” The Dutch aircraft “escorted them at a distance” and, after some time, handed them over to another NATO country. According to the Ministry of Defense, the Dutch planes never flew over Russia.

Eight Dutch F-35 fighter jets have been stationed in Poland since this month. Four of them are deployed to monitor the airspace above the NATO country. According to the Ministry of Defense, the other four are for training purposes, though they can also be used if necessary. According to the armed forces, this was the first time Dutch aircraft carried out such an interception, called a Quick Reaction Alert, during this mission.

NATO Defense Ministers meeting today

The Defense Ministers of the NATO countries will meet again at the headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday to search their dwindling arsenals and ask the defense industry for ammunition for Ukraine. The country is desperate for supplies now that Russia has started a spring offensive. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg worries about an ammunition race between Russia and the West, which he believes could determine the course of the war.

Minister Kajsa Ollongren and her 29 colleagues from the Western military alliance will discuss increasing their target stocks, among other things. In this way, they give the arms industry the certainty that it can push money into increasing production with confidence.