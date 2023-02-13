Dutch gas consumption fell to the lowest level in 50 years last year. Compared to 2021, before the sharp rise in gas prices, consumption was about a quarter lower last year. People at home and large industrial companies, in particular, were more frugal with their gas usage, Statistics Netherland (CBS) reported.

Households cut their gas usage by a quarter. That was mainly due to the high price, but the warmer weather also caused a drop of 10 percent within this group. Industry accounted for a decline of over a quarter, with oil and chemical companies making the strongest contributions. Power stations still used a lot of gas but still registered a decrease of 12 percent.

Greenhouse growers with a gas engine saved even more on their gas consumption at 30 percent. They chose to heat their greenhouses in different ways or not heat them at all due to the high costs.

Last year, Dutch gas consumption amounted to 31 billion cubic meters, the lowest level since 1972. Last year, CBS reported that in the first half of 2022, gas consumption was also a quarter lower. Gas prices skyrocketed after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

To replace Russia as an important gas source, the Netherlands turned to liquified natural gas (LNG). The import of LNG doubled to over 9 billion cubic meters, partly thanks to a new LNG terminal opening off the coast of Eemshaven. Last year, a third of gas imports were LNG.