Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord picked up a close win away to Heerenveen on Sunday. Two goals in the first half from Lutsharel Geertruida and Santiago Gimenez were just about enough to guide the Rotterdammers to victory. A different Rotterdam club was less lucky, as Excelsior lost 5-0 to AZ on Friday.

Two defenders combined to give Feyenoord the lead after 22 minutes when a corner was headed on by center-back David Hancko to Geertruida, who could knock the ball home at the far post. The second goal for Arne Slot’s side was a lot more beautiful from Gimenez. The Mexican striker received the ball in the penalty area before firing a shot into the side netting past Andries Noppert, who was left with no chance.

Heerenveen got one back with 16 minutes left to play from Syb van Ottele. The defender scored within a minute of coming on with a rocket from a distance. Feyenoord was able to hang on, however, and pick up the points.

AZ made their job a lot easier than the leaders on Friday by beating Excelsior 5-0. The Alkmaarders destroyed Excelsior in the first half scoring all five goals of the match. Sven Mijnans (x2), Jesper Karlsson, Jens Odgaard, and Vangelis Pavlidis got the goals for Pascal Jansen’s side, who are two points behind Feyenoord in second place.

On Saturday, SC Cambuur climbed off the bottom spot with a goalless draw against NEC Nijmegen. They are now level on points with FC Groningen with a two-goal better goal difference than the Groningers.