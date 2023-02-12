The police arrested two Romanian men (29 and 42 years old) in Etten-Leur in Brabant who are suspected of involvement in a stabbing in a house on Julianalaan around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday. Two other people were injured, according to the police. A man was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to the police, a party had taken place in the house, where it later came to an argument.

During the stabbing incident, one of the two detainees was also slightly injured. He was treated at the scene and was subsequently arrested. A woman who also came out of the house suffered minor injuries, and was treated there by the ambulance service.

According to the police, the ambulance service and the police arrived with a large contingent, as it initially appeared that there were several people seriously injured after the incident.

However, the police is still investigating the role of the two men in the stabbing and started further criminal investigations into the circumstances.