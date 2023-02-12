Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb will continue to lobby national politicians on behalf of his city to turn local bans on fireworks into a nationwide ban. Aboutaleb made the statements while reviewing the safety of the city during the recent New Year’s period with the city council committee that has oversight over security issues.

Aboutaleb acknowledged that the lack of national rules makes compliance with local rules more difficult. He said he believes this is partly because fireworks are sold legally in almost thirty Rotterdam businesses during the New Year’s Eve period, even though the fireworks cannot be ignited in the city. He hopes that two pending lawsuits from the city against the legal sale can bring about reform.

Nearly no fines were handed out in Rotterdam for violations of the fireworks ban. The council members reacted almost unanimously with surprise to the statistic, regardless of political party. Very strong explosives, firecrackers, and fireworks were set off in the city before and during New Year’s Eve. The lack of people able to enforce the rule was the main reason few fines were issued. The penalty was set at 100 euros per violation.

Some parties expressed confusion for the lack of fines issued. “The city also has enough people at hand when Feyenoord plays against Ajax, and even then the away team supporters are not present,” said Ruud van der Velden, of animal rights party PvdD.

The mayor promised to find out whether the tactics used to monitor compliance with the ban were sufficient. “You can assume that we will continue to see if there are other and better ways to enforce the current rules,” he said.

In Rotterdam there is a broad political majority in favor of a complete ban on fireworks. Aboutaleb repeated that about half of the fireworks victims are bystanders who are in public spaces.

The damage to public property in Rotterdam amounted to just over 300,000 euros at the turn of the New Year. That is slightly less than the year before, when there was also a national fireworks ban mainly due to coronavirus restrictions.

Rotterdam was not the only city with a fireworks ban during New Year’s Eve. There was also a ban in place in eleven other municipalities, including Amsterdam, Nijmegen, Heumen, Mook and Middelaar, the Utrecht city of Heuvelrug and Apeldoorn. This ban was also largely ignored in those places.