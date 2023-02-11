The police did not find any drugs in five trucks with aid supplies for the disaster area in Turkey and Syria, after drugs were found in one truck of the aid transport on Thursday. "The trucks and relief goods have been released and may be collected by the organization," the police reported on Friday evening.

Police received a tip Wednesday night that drugs were in the truck. The truck was parked in a parking lot close to the A4 highway near Leiderdorp. It is not yet known how the drugs got there. However, the narcotics were destroyed by the police.

As Dutch TV network Rijnmond reported, the truck is owned by a logistics company in The Hague. The truck was part of a convoy of six vehicles in total taking goods to Turkey. The five other trucks were still being inspected Thursday evening. The relief trucks were later taken to a checkpoint operated by the Dutch Customs office at the Botlek harbor area.

Following the earthquake in Turkey, a large number of aid supplies were collected in the Netherlands to be sent to the affected areas in Turkey and Syria.