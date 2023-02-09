A truck that was supposed to be driven from The Hague to Turkey loaded with earthquake relief goods was found to also be hiding a narcotics shipment, police in Leiderdorp said. The truck was found Thursday on the A4 motorway, which runs between the Amsterdam ring road and the Rotterdam Port area.

Police officers said they were acting on credible information they received at about 3 a.m. concerning a specific truck that was parked along the A4. Officers found in a parking lot near Leiderdorp, according to local broadcaster Rijnmond. They then searched the vehicle. After the drugs were discovered, “the truck was taken to a police station for further inspection and further investigation.” police said.

The truck is owned by a logistics company in The Hague, Rijnmond reported. The truck was part of a convoy of six vehicles in total taking goods to Turkey. The five other trucks were still being inspected Thursday evening. They were taken under police escort to a checkpoint operated by the Dutch Customs office at the Botlek harbor area.

No arrests were announced. Police did not say who tipped them off to the drugs. They also did not specify the narcotics involved, or the quantity that was uncovered.

At least two very strong earthquakes struck the region of southwestern Turkey and Syria since early Monday morning, and hundreds of smaller earthquakes and aftershocks have rattled the region this week. Several organizations, civilians, and volunteers jumped at the chance to organize goods in the Netherlands that were needed for the relief effort in Turkey and Syria, where thousands of people were killed and tens of thousands were hurt.

“The relief supplies will be returned to the aid organization as soon as possible after the investigation,” police said.