Fare dodgers are abusing the NS day card on a large scale, using closed chat groups to share card codes, AD reports. Trade union FNV wants NS to scrap the fraud-sensitive card because conductors face threatening behavior when checking fare dodgers’ tickets.

With the NS Day Card, you can travel unlimited for an entire day for about 60 euros. The cards don’t show if their QR code has been scanned elsewhere.

AD found day card QR codes shared in closed groups on WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram with large numbers of participants. Fare dodgers use the shared QR codes to pass through station gates and identify themselves on the train.

It is time for NS to scrap this fraud-sensitive card, FNV director Henri Janssen said to the newspaper. He said that conductors report being intimidated or threatened by fare dodgers if they approach them to check the day card they used to travel.