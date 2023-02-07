The Public Prosecution Service said the teenagers who were arrested for fatally stabbing a snack bar owner in The Hague are suspected of manslaughter by association and public violence. The three appeared in a hearing in chambers on Tuesday. They were remanded back to pre-trial detention, and will remain in jail for at least 30 more days.

By accusing the three of acting "in association," the Public Prosecution Service said it believed the teenagers acted as a group in the incident that resulted in the death of the 39-year-old man named Wei Chen. The three were identified as two 15-year-old girls and one 17-year-old boy.

The stabbing took place at the end of last month around 9 p.m. on the Doctor H.E. van Geldererf in the city's Loosduinen district. In the hours that followed, the police arrested the three underage suspects.

They are also suspected of beating and kicking the man and his wife, amounting to two acts of public violence.

Last Friday, hundreds of people joined a silent march for the victim. Flowers were laid in front of the snack bar.