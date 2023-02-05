FC Twente and AZ Alkmaar both dropped points against relegation candidates on the 20th match day of the Eredivisie season. Twente drew away to FC Groningen on Sunday after AZ failed to beat FC Volendam a day earlier.

Twente took the lead after only five minutes through Sem Steijn. But Groningen dominated the match and was worthy of a point they got through Oliver Antman, who equalized after 69 minutes.

FC Groningen went off the bottom spot with the draw, as SC Cambuur now has a point less.

AZ was also very fortunate even to pick up a point as Volendam was reduced to ten men while being a goal-up. Wim Jonk’s side took the lead after 62 minutes through Xavier Mbuyamba before Gaetano Orisanio was sent off just over 10 minutes later. Jens Odgaard equalized for AZ in the 83rd minute.

The Alkmaarders are in second place, two points behind the league leaders, Feyenoord.

FC Emmen also got a draw at home to Vitesse, meaning the bottom three sides of the league all got a point this weekend. Million Manhoef had scored to put Vitesse in the lead, with Carlens Arcus adding another five minutes later. But it turned out to be a red herring as Emmen clawed the game back through goals by Jasin-Amin Assehnoun and a late equalizer from Dominik Oroz from a penalty.