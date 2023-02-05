A train collided with a trailer on a level crossing in Lunteren on Saturday evening. However, there were no injuries. The trailer belonged to people who wanted to steal a piece of rail that was lying on the tracks as construction material. Their trailer was still on the railroad crossing when the train passed there.

As a result, the train suffered minor paint damage, according to a ProRail spokesperson. However, train traffic was interrupted for some time. The occupants of the car and trailer escaped unidentified and police began to investigate the incident.