Of the approximately 65,000 Ukrainian refugees who have fled to the Netherlands since Russia invaded their home country in February last year, 45 percent had paid work as an employee on November 1. That is 11 percent more than on July 1, Statistics Netherlands reported.

Ukrainian refugees who fled to the Netherlands do not need a work permit to work here, putting them in an exceptional position compared to other asylum seekers from countries outside the European Union and the European Free Trade Association.

Some have used Ukrianians’ success in the Dutch labor market and integrating into society as arguments to give other asylum seekers work permits earlier in the asylum process.

About 65,000 Ukrainians between the ages of 15 and 65 have been living in the Netherlands since the start of the war. Over 30,000 of them were employed by a Dutch employer on November 1. Most worked as on-call workers (26 percent), agency workers (43 percent), or had other temporary employment contracts (28 percent).