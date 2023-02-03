A major signal and point failure brought train traffic around Amsterdam to a standstill on Friday morning, NS reported. At 10:40 a.m., the rail company warned that “train traffic has been seriously disrupted.” ProRail reported a short time that the failure was fixed. Train traffic was restarting, but it would be a while before trains run according to schedule.

“Expect significant delays and train cancellations, with an impact on the whole of the western Netherlands,” NS said at 11:03 a.m. "The failure is resolved. Currently, we're looking at how to restart the train traffic."

NS's travel information showed that train traffic around Amsterdam was affected by two other signal failures. Train traffic on the Weesp-Schiphol AIrport-Amsterdam Central Station line can expect disruptions until at least 12:30 p.m. Train traffic between Amsterdam Central Station and Rotterdam Central Station can expect problems until at least 11:30 a.m.

NS reported those failures early on Friday morning. It is not clear whether they're connected to the big one that brought all train traffic around the Dutch capital to a halt.