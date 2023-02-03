A workplace incident at the Zeeland Refinery complex in Nieuwdorp, Zeeland left one person dead, and four others injured. Police in Zeeland said that the incident happened just before noon on Friday during maintenance work.

"Four people were taken to hospital and one person died at the scene," police said on Twitter. The cause and nature of the accident was not revealed. Records show that first responders were initially sent at 11:49 a.m.., and ambulances, fire fighters, and a trauma team in a helicopter were sent soon after.

The emergency response also included a team specialized in working at height. They are sent for rescues that involve climbing, descending, or hoisting victims from areas of danger.

The man who was killed did not work for Zeeland Refinery, but for another company present at the scene. A representative for the Refinery told ANP that the company is located on Luxemburgweg at the northwest side of the complex. Many emergency responders were sent to IJslandweg, on the southeast side.

It was not immediately clear who the injured people were working for at the time of the incident.

Aside from the police, the labor inspectorate is also going to conduct an investigation into the incident.