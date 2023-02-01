From March of this year, anyone who wants a professional wedding photo shoot in the Buurserzand nature reserve near Haaksbergen (Overijssel) will have to pay 50 euros to reserve part of the heath and fen area, Natuurmonumenten announced. Anyone taking wedding photos or videos in Buurserzand without a reservation will be removed from the site and fined, the nature manager said. Natuurmonumenten also banned the scattering of rice, confetti, or flower petals, even if it is cleaned up afterward.

According to Natuurmonumenten, wedding groups are increasingly walking through the vulnerable area, causing much unrest. That is why this regulation is necessary. The money charged will go to support the nature management of the Buurserzand.

The nature reserve manager is also setting additional rules for these photoshoots. Wedding parties may consist of no more than 12 people, including the bridal couple and photographer. They can make a morning or afternoon reservation. Only one group will be allowed per day. Reservations are fixed and cannot be exchanged if, for example, the weather is bad. In that case, the wedding party will not get a refund. Wedding parties must stay on the paths, no drones are allowed, and fireworks and flares are banned.

The forestry service Staatsbosbeheer also charges for wedding shoots at some very popular locations, such as Buitenplaats Eswout in Overveen. At Groeneveld Castle in Baarn, taking photos or videos within the canals of the castle park and in the halls costs 275 euros per hour.