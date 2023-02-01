The catering sector will again use blacklists to keep troublemakers out of bars and clubs. Anyone who uses a weapon, assaults someone, or trades drugs can soon be banned from all catering establishments in an entertainment zone for up to two years, Trouw reports.

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) issued permits to 137 entrepreneurs in seven catering areas to use a blacklist complying with stricter privacy legislation. Catering entrepreneurs used blacklists for years in the past, but stopped after the introduction of the new privacy law in 2018. The privacy of troublemakers was insufficiently guaranteed according to the new law.

AP has now approved a new model from the hospitality association KHN. Entrepreneurs can apply for a permit from the AP to create a blacklist with photos and personal data of people who cause problems in their businesses. The KHN is working on a new, secure database to store this data and expects more catering entrepreneurs to apply for permits soon.

“This is an essential tool and has proven to be effective,” Eviline Doornhegge, the Amsterdam regional manager of the KHN, said to Trouw. “It works preventively against all kinds of problems.”

The AP extensively tested the new model, which guarantees privacy much better than the previous blacklists. The AP set additional security requirements for the database. The blacklisted person will now have access to how and why they are on the list. And they can object to being blacklisted through a complaints procedure. If the independent complaints committee declares the objection unfounded, they can also go to court.

In the new model, a troublemaker can be banned from all catering businesses in an entertainment area for up to two years. The maximum ban period will go to people who use a firearm or are guilty of aggravated assault. People guilty of theft, minor assault, or trading hard drugs can face a 12-month ban. Fights and paying with counterfeit money can get you banned from catering businesses for three to six months. The ban applies to one specific catering area.