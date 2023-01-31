Princess Beatrix is celebrating her birthday today. The former Queen of the Netherlands turns 85 on January 31.

As usual, the government information service RVD did not say much about how the Princess will celebrate her birthday. It will likely be a quiet celebration, as many of her immediate family are abroad at the moment.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and princess Amalia are touring through the Caribbean Netherlands to officially introduce the crown princess to the islands. And grandchildren Princess Alexia, Claus-Casimir, and Leonore are at school abroad.

In honor of the Princess’s birthday, RVD released new photos of Beatrix with her successors, son Willem-Alexander, and granddaughter Amalia.