After a major fire in a business premises in Schellinkhout, Noord-Holland, a dead person was found on Sunday morning, the police reported.

The fire broke out in an apartment building on the Dorpsweg during the night from Saturday to Sunday. The business premises were evacuated, as well as several surrounding houses and residents were housed elsewhere.

Emergency services were alerted at around 3:10 a.m. A few hours later, the fire was under control. The deceased person was found in one of the apartments around 11 a.m. The police is still investigating the identity of this person as well as the cause of the fire. The Police is asking people who saw or heard anything to come forward.

According to the safety region Noord-Holland Noord, the fire caused a lot of smoke, so that some people were examined by paramedics at the scene. In connection with the water pumping to fight the fire, the N506 was temporarily closed near Schellinkhout.