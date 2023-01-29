The A12 highway near The Hague was reopened to traffic shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the police. The highway had been blocked for hours by climate protesters from the action group Extinction Rebellion. The last activists were removed by police around 5 p.m., but it took Rijkswaterstaat more than half an hour to clear the road and reopen it to traffic.

Around noon, hundreds of climate activists gathered on the road, next to the Utrechtsebaan and on the Malieveld. They protested because they disagree with the government's handling of subsidies for fossil fuel producers.

According to the police, hundreds of people were arrested, but an exact number has not yet been announced. According to Extinction Rebellion (XR), however, more than 500 activists were arrested. Those arrested were taken away in buses and placed in gymnasiums, among other places.

Overall, the protest on Saturday was a full success for the climate action group. "We showed the level of support for our demand to stop subsidies for the fossil fuel industry," a spokesperson for the organization said.



According to XR, about 1,000 activists were present on the A12 and another 2,000 supporters along the road. "We are very happy with the attention this action received," said a spokesperson and explained that the day generally went well and safely.

On Twitter, XR wrote that "excessive force" was allegedly used by police during some arrests. One video reportedly shows a police officer trying to turn off a protester's bodycam. "We will look at this footage with our legal team and then decide whether to file a lawsuit," XR said.

Tijdens de #A12 demonstratie van vandaag zijn tenminste vier journalisten (met perskaart!) gearresteerd. Voor het functioneren van een democratische rechtsstaat is vrije journalistiek cruciaal. Deze arrestaties zijn schandalig! @NVJ #Persvrijheid #Demonstratierecht — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) January 28, 2023

The climate activist group also reported on Twitter that at least four journalists with a press card were arrested during the demonstration.

Tijdens de #A12 demonstratie van vandaag zijn tenminste vier journalisten (met perskaart!) gearresteerd. Voor het functioneren van een democratische rechtsstaat is vrije journalistiek cruciaal. Deze arrestaties zijn schandalig! @NVJ #Persvrijheid #Demonstratierecht — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) January 28, 2023

According to a police spokesman, a journalist was detained. But when it was determined that he was indeed a reporter, he was released "as soon as possible," according to the police.

Overall, the arrests were made "quietly and peacefully" on both the activists' and police sides, the police said. All those arrested were taken to the police station, where officers began to establish their identities.Minors and people with a medical condition could report for priority treatment.

Also the municipality is "happy that everything went well," said a spokesperson. However, the evacuation of the A12 took longer than hoped. "There were a lot of people, and they all had to be removed one by one." According to the spokesperson, this happened "in a pleasant atmosphere".

Amnesty International observers were also present at the demonstration and followed its progress. The organization is expected to present its findings next week.

Incidentally, the climate action group is not deterred by the hundreds of arrests. "The ball is in the government's court now. We will give them some time to respond to our demand, but if that doesn't happen, we will be back there in a few weeks.”