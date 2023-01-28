A self-proclaimed Salafist police force is causing fear among Dutch Muslims and starting to divide Dutch mosques. That's because the instigators warn that they will pillory fellow Muslims as infidels who they believe are guilty of 'wrong' behavior or 'wrong' beliefs. However, this is an implicit death sentence, and Dutch Muslims are afraid: "This is life-threatening," De Telegraaf reported.

The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) and National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV) have already warned against this type of agitator, according to De Telegraaf. For the radical group, everyday activities such as watching soccer, listening to music, voting, celebrating birthdays, or letting women go outside unveiled are mortal sins.



According to the annual report on national threats of 2021 by AIVD, it is primarily second and third generations of Wahhabi Salafist agitators in the Netherlands who are gradually taking up positions of influence. The radical instigators preach a message that can lead supporters to hate people of other beliefs and to reject the rule of law. As a result, they are not particularly conducive to the democratic order. Usually, the first victims of these groups are other Muslims, who are prevented from fully participating in Dutch society. That message is also being taught to young children, through extracurricular education, according to the AIVD.

“The message of instigators is worrying about what children are taught: black-and-white thinking, aversion to Western values ​​and the exclusion of those who think differently,” it was written in the AIVD’s annual report.

Accordingly, in their eyes, quite a large number of Dutch Muslims are all declared infidels, said a group of radical Salafists, reported the Dutch newspaper. This means that even devout Muslims who are not guilty of the aforementioned deadly sins risk being denounced by the Salafist police.

Because even devout Muslims who avoid the above "missteps" run the risk of being discredited by the Dutch Salafist police. Therefore, anyone who, in their opinion, steps out of line will soon be on the Internet with a condemnation, wrote De Telegraaf.