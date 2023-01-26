The municipality of Meerssen has warned people to stay away from the woods and nature reserves north of the Limburg town after several incidents of wild boars attacking hikers. One hiker needed 17 stitches after a run-in with the boars.

Groups of wild boars roam the natural areas on the north side of Meerssen, the municipality said. The animals could “show aggressive behavior if they feel threatened, or have young piglets with them.”

The municipality urged hikers to stay away from the areas around the Kalverbosch ecoduct and the hamlets of Humcoven, Vliek, Waterval, and Raar. If you do go walking there, be sure to stay on the paths and keep your dogs on a leash.

One man and his daughter were hiking in the woods on Sunday when he suddenly felt something grabbing his arm - a wild boar. He managed to pull away, but the animal's teeth left deep gashes in his arms. The man and his daughter fled. He needed 17 stitches, he told 1Limburg.

Another hiker was walking her dogs on Saturday when a wild boar stormed them. “Almost all my dogs were able to run away, but the boar grabbed one and threw it. Then the animal game after me,” she told 1Limburg. “While running, he hit me hard on the leg.” She was left with scraped hands from the thorn bushes she ran through.

Wild boars weigh an average of about 80 kilograms and can run very fast. Adult males can weigh around 100 kilograms.