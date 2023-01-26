Alfred Schreuder was fired as Ajax's manager on Thursday evening. After the 1-1 draw at home to FC Volendam, technical director Edwin Van der Sar told ESPN in a post-match interview that the 50-year-old from Barneveld has been relieved of his duties.

"It is never nice to let go of people who have worked hard. But we could not keep going like this," Van der Sar told ESPN after the match. "Alfred was given the time and had our confidence to change and improve our situation. In the last few weeks, it became clearer that he could not turn the tide with what we think is, despite the many transfers, a strong and championship-worthy squad. We have lost a lot of points in the last few weeks, and sadly we saw no progression".

Van der Sar added in a press conference shortly after the interview that there is a chance that a new manager will be ready by Sunday for the next match against Excelsior. When asked whether they had been working on this before the match against Volendam, he replied, "As the board, you always have to be prepared for what could happen." He added that Michael Reiziger and Johnny Heitinga will take charge if no new manager is found by that time.

The ex-Goalkeeper added that there is an element of blame to be given to the board of directors adding that the replacements signed for the players that left last summer have not reached the level required yet.

Ajax is winless in their last seven matches. Their joint longest winless run in their history. They are currently fifth in the league and seven points behind leaders Feyenoord.