The Spanish police have discovered several torture chambers hidden in luxury homes in Marbella in Costa del Sol. The soundproof rooms, containing various torture implements, are similar to one found in Noord-Brabnat, Spanish news site Voz Populi reported.

According to the Spanish media, the police believe the torture chambers in Marbella belong to drug gangs active in the Netherlands and Belgium.

In the Netherlands, a convicted cocaine trafficker known as Piet Costa was sentenced to another 2.5 years in prison in connection with the torture chamber. It was found built into a string of sea containers which were somewhat buried in Wouwse Plantage.

The drug gangs - including the one allegedly around Ridouan Taghi - control the hashish trade in the two countries, getting about 40,000 tons of hashish from Morocco per year, the Spanish news site wrote. Spain is considered a key gateway for drug trafficking into the European continent.

The Spanish police believe that the drug traffickers have a fixed base in Spain They have become increasingly concerned that they will soon ally themselves with the Spanish hashish gangs, if they have not already done so.

Two key figures in a Dutch-Belgian drug ring were arrested in luxury homes in Marbella last September. Two months later, an international investigation helped take down what Europol called a “super cartel.”

In that case, Dutch police placed 14 people in custody, Spanish authorities arrested 13 people, and Belgian police arrested 10 others. Another six people were arrested in both France and Dubai.

All six taken into custody in Dubai were considered “high-value targets.” The suspects there were Dutch, Spanish and French citizens.