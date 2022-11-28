Europol busted an international “super cartel” that it says controlled around a third of the cocaine trade in Europe. Coordinated raids throughout Europe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) resulted in 49 arrests, including 16 Dutch, and the confiscation of 30 tons of cocaine.

The Dutch police arrested 14 suspects in the Netherlands, Spain arrested 13 people, France recorded six arrests, and Belgium arrested ten suspects. The UAE authorities arrested six “high-value targets” in Dubai - two Dutch, two Spanish, and two French suspects. The raids and arrests happened between November 8 and 19.

The suspects face charges of large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering. “The scale of cocaine importation to Europe under the suspects’ control and command was massive, and over 30 tons of drugs were seized by law enforcement over the course of the investigations,” Europol said.

One of the high-value targets arrested in Dubai is a 37-year-old Dutch-Moroccan wanted by the Rotterdam authorities for trafficking thousands of kilograms of cocaine into the Netherlands in 2020 and 2021, the Dutch police said. He is also accused of participating in a criminal organization, money laundering, corruption, and illegal firearm possession.

The other Dutch arrest in Dubai is a 40-year-old Dutch-Bosnian. The Dutch police suspect him of trafficking at least 1,800 kilograms of cocaine from South America into the Netherlands, 739.5 kilograms of cocaine from South Africa to the Netherlands, and importing 8,000 kilograms of raw materials for producing amphetamine.

The Netherlands requested both suspects’ extradition from the UAE.

“This coordinated clampdown sends a strong message to criminals seeking sanctuary from law enforcement,” Europol said. Liaison officers from over 50 countries, including the UAE, are working together at Europol to stop drug trafficking. “This unique approach to international police cooperation has positioned Europol as the place where crucial intelligence emerges with law enforcement from countries across the world working side by side to fight the most dangerous criminal networks.”