A booming 31 billion euro illegal drug market in the European Union is raising concerns about rising violence and the corrosive influence of corruption. Local communities are bearing the brunt of the violence, which includes killings, torture, kidnappings, and intimidation, often involving innocent bystanders.

The EU's drug agency (EMCDDA) and Europol released a joint report on Thursday about the illicit drug market in Europe. The report emphasizes the complex nature of the drug trade, with Europe serving as a central hub for production, supply, and trafficking. This also crosses over to other forms of crime, including the trafficking of firearms and money laundering.

This interconnectedness fuels violence and organized crime, as evidenced by the unprecedented levels of drug-related violence witnessed by some Member States. The report details the brutal tactics employed. "This often takes place between criminal networks, although innocent people are also victims, increasing the perception of public insecurity," the organizations said..

Corruption is another major concern identified in the report. Criminal networks exploit vulnerabilities at various levels to facilitate their activities and evade law enforcement. This pervasive corruption weakens governance, undermines the rule of law, and erodes public trust in institutions.

The report also acknowledges the adaptability and resilience of criminal networks operating in the EU drug market. These groups have demonstrated their ability to adapt to global crises like the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and political shifts in Afghanistan, by diversifying methods and altering trafficking routes.

Larger shipments being sent to Europe; Cannabis, cocaine lead the market

Despite the significant efforts of law enforcement, the report found that the availability of drugs across Europe remains high. This is evidenced by the large quantities of drugs consistently seized by authorities, with some instances even showing an increase. This trend highlights the ongoing challenges faced in tackling the complex and adaptable nature of the EU drug market. The researchers found that criminal networks are increasingly using larger individual drug consignments shipped by sea, exploiting global logistics hubs. This explains why drug seizure statistics showed increased total quantities while the number of individual seizures has decreased.

The report also sheds light on specific drug trends within the EU, and a segmented analysis of what generates the 31 billion euros in drug revenue. Cannabis remains the most commonly used illicit drug, with a substantial market share of 12.1 billion euros. While most herbal cannabis is produced within the region, primarily in Spain, Morocco still dominates resin supply. The market is further evolving with increasing potency, diverse new products, and potential resin production within the EU, raising concerns about public health, safety, and the environment. The ongoing debate surrounding cannabis legalization creates a complex regulatory landscape, posing challenges for law enforcement.

Cocaine follows closely behind, generating 11.6 billion euros in revenue, making it the second largest drug market. Fueled by low-cost, high-purity cocaine and a potential shift in Europe's role from transit to production hub, cocaine use and trafficking are on the rise in the EU. Collaborations between Latin American and European criminal networks see large quantities of cocaine smuggled for processing within the EU, raising concerns about new smokeable products and increased violence, particularly near key entry points like Belgium, Netherlands, and Spain.

Heroin, the most prevalent opioid, contributes significantly to the harms associated with drug use in the EU, despite having a smaller market size of 5.2 billion euros. The landscape is shifting due to the potential disruption of its main source, Afghanistan. The Taliban's ban on poppy cultivation has led to a significant decrease in production, raising concerns about a potential heroin shortage. This could create a gap filled by highly potent synthetic opioids, posing a major public health and security threat. Turkish networks still dominate heroin trafficking, using maritime routes and exploiting legal businesses along the way, but future changes in the market are likely due to the evolving production landscape.

Netherlands a key player in amphetamine, methamphetamine and MDMA trade, as well as cocaine

The report further highlights the EU's significant role in the global amphetamine market, with an estimated consumption of 90 tonnes in 2021. The European Union boasts a well-established and relatively inexpensive amphetamine market, ranking among the world's major consumers and producers. Belgium and the Netherlands serve as the primary production centers, with amphetamine oil playing a crucial role in internal trafficking within the EU.

While the methamphetamine market remains relatively small compared to other regions, the report raises concerns about its potential growth, particularly with the recent increase in average purity and large-scale European production. The large-scale production of crystal meth in the Netherlands and Belgium is part of a trend that raises significant concerns due to the potential risks associated with a wider user base and substantial environmental damage. Additionally, collaborations between European and Mexican producers have led to increasingly sophisticated production methods, posing significant public health and safety threats. To make matters worse, seizures linked to both domestic production and external trafficking are on the rise.

MDMA remains a popular choice for recreational drug use within the EU. Europe, with the Netherlands acting as the production hub, stands as a major producer and exporter of MDMA. However, the market displays signs of adaptation, evident in the emergence of concerning trends like high-dose tablets, novel consumer products, and the adulteration of MDMA with other harmful substances.

Illegal drug developments, better use of technology posing law enforcement challenges

The constantly evolving market of new psychoactive substances poses a major challenge for the EU. While China remains a key supplier, India has emerged as another source, likely due to stricter controls on synthetic substances elsewhere. The Netherlands and Spain act as major interception points for large-scale cathinone seizures originating from India, suggesting these substances are then distributed throughout Europe. The rise of online sales and the emergence of new user-friendly products like semi-synthetic cannabinoids further complicate regulation efforts. Additionally, new synthetic opioids are becoming more available, potentially increasing overdose risks.

Technology and innovation play a significant role in the evolution of the EU drug market, posing challenges for law enforcement. Criminal networks leverage advancements in several areas, including the development of new chemical compounds for the production of synthetic drugs, and using increasingly innovative methods to conceal drugs. Additionally, these networks embrace digital technologies like social media and messaging apps to facilitate communication, improve drug distribution models, and minimize risks associated with their operations.

In response to these pressing challenges, the report outlines key areas for action. It calls for improved monitoring and analysis of drug-related violence, increased focus on dismantling criminal networks through operational activities, and enhanced international cooperation between member states. Additionally, the report emphasizes the need for increased resources for law enforcement and public health interventions, along with stronger policy responses to effectively address the multifaceted threats posed by the illicit drug market in the EU.