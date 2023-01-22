KLM passengers were stuck in Panama for several days after their flight from Bogota, Colombia, to Amsterdam had to be diverted to an airport in the Central American country after takeoff due to a technical defect. This was also confirmed by KLM, reported De Telegraaf. At the airport in Panama, it was determined that repairs would take longer, so passengers were rebooked.

According to KLM, the flight was diverted on Jan. 14, and passengers had to leave on other flights on Jan. 16 and 17. "KLM does not compromise on safety for passengers and crew. We are aware that the cancellation of flights is very inconvenient for passengers," the airline said.

One traveler told De Telegraaf that many passengers had not heard from KLM and therefore did not know where they stood. However, KLM claimed passengers were informed of the rebooking through the contact details they provided.