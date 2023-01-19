Snowfall turned the landscape magical in parts of the east and southeast Netherlands on Thursday morning. Areas on the Veluwe, in the Nijmegen region, the eastern parts of Noord-Brabant, and Limburg got a few centimeters of snow. The weather contributed to the worst morning rush hour since 2019.

The area of snowfall is leaving the Netherlands for Germany, but Zuid-Limburg could still get snow until late morning, according to Weeronline. The snow won’t last very long, so best enjoy it this morning.

In the west, the sun will break through the clouds. The north will still get some winter showers today. Maximums will climb to between 2 degrees in Zuid-Limburg and 6 degrees along the coast.

According to the Rijkswaterstaat, the winter showers, icy roads, and striking regional public transport workers culminated in the busiest morning rush hour since 2019. Traffic peaked at around 7:50 a.m. with nearly 690 kilometers of traffic jams on the Dutch highways.

Op de #N2 staat het verkeer stil op knp. Leenderheide omdat vrachtverkeer moeite heeft om de #A2 op te komen door de gladheid en sneeuw. Er komt een berger te hulp. Rondom Eindhoven zien we veel files door de weersomstandigheden. Actuele vertragingen via https://t.co/AkieH73nbO pic.twitter.com/8O8KJpQnev — Rijkswaterstaat Verkeersinformatie (@RWSverkeersinfo) January 19, 2023

Vandaag geldt voor het hele land #codegeel vanwege winterse buien en kans op gladheid. En dat zien we ook al op de weg: zo is op de #A2 bij knp. De Hogt richting Maastricht een vrachtwagen geschaard. Op pad? Pas je rijstijl aan en check je route 👉 https://t.co/AkieH73nbO. pic.twitter.com/JYHWkdl0Lw — Rijkswaterstaat Verkeersinformatie (@RWSverkeersinfo) January 19, 2023

The southern half of the Netherlands could get more snow tonight. The winter showers will start out as rain and wet snow but will turn into actual snow later in the night. The eastern parts of Noord-Brabant, the Achterhoek, and Limburg have the best chance of waking up to a few centimeters of snow tomorrow morning.

During the day on Friday, more wintry showers will move across the country. The eastern parts of the Netherlands will have the best chance of a white landscape. The weekend will be mostly dry, with light to moderate frost overnight.