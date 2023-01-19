A man with a knife threatened multiple students of the Amsterdam International Community School on Darlingstraat in Amsterdam Zuidoost on Tuesday afternoon. He also robbed one of them, Het Parool reports.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, three kids ran back into the school and told the staff that a man with a knife had tried to rob them on the street. The staff called the police. When the police arrived, a fourth student returned to the school and said that the man had threatened him and stolen his belongings.

The police searched the area but did not find the suspect. A police spokesperson told Parool that the children weren’t hurt in the threats and robbery, but they were left shaken and scared.