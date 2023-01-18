Three men from Hengelo, Overijssel were arrested for allegedly throwing heavy fireworks into the bedroom of a home on Egbertstraat in their hometown. The resident of the home lost part of her hand when she tried to throw the firecracker outside again.

The men were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted manslaughter, police said. Their ages were listed as 17, 18, and 26. The men were arrested in their homes on Wednesday morning.

The 30-year-old woman heard a noise in her bedroom at about 10:45 p.m. on November 22, and went to check it out. She discovered that a window had been smashed and saw an explosive lying on the bed. The firecracker exploded when the woman picked it up.

She was injured so badly that she had to spend several weeks in the hospital and undergo multiple surgeries. Police previously said that she also suffered injuries to her face and chest.

The police said they found the three suspects by conducting an investigation on social media, viewing camera images recorded on the day of the crime in the area, and neighborhood research. Police are still looking for more witnesses.