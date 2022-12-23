A woman from Hengelo has lost a large part of her hand after an explosive, possibly a Cobra firework, was thrown through her bedroom window. The police report Friday that she also suffered injuries to her face and chest when the heavy explosive detonated a month ago.

The 30-year-old victim went to check the bedroom of her house in Egbertstraat around 10:45 p.m. on November 22, after hearing a noise. There she found a broken window and the explosive on the bed.

When she picked it up and tried to throw it out through the broken window, the illegal firework exploded. She was so badly injured that she had to undergo multiple operations, and subsequently spent weeks in the hospital.

The police are looking for a group of boys who were walking in the area that evening. "They may have important information about this event," said the police.