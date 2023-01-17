A person was hurt in a shooting on Hertzogstraat in The Hague on Tuesday morning. A trauma helicopter was deployed to the scene to stabilize the victim, the Den Haag police said on Twitter.

Witnesses told Omroep West that a man shot the woman and then ran away with the gun in his hand. The incident happened at around 9:00 a.m.

“I turned into the street around 9:00 a.m. and saw two people. They were walking. When the woman walked to the left, the man started shooting at her,” a witness said. “After the first shot, the woman started screaming, and there was a lot of panic.”

Another witness saw the woman run away and the man pointing the gun at her again. “I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to hit him with my car, but I didn’t. There was a lot of blood.”

Emergency services took the woman to a hospital for treatment. The police cordoned off the street for investigation. As far as is known, no arrests have been made.