Woman hurt in shooting on Hague street
A person was hurt in a shooting on Hertzogstraat in The Hague on Tuesday morning. A trauma helicopter was deployed to the scene to stabilize the victim, the Den Haag police said on Twitter.
Witnesses told Omroep West that a man shot the woman and then ran away with the gun in his hand. The incident happened at around 9:00 a.m.
“I turned into the street around 9:00 a.m. and saw two people. They were walking. When the woman walked to the left, the man started shooting at her,” a witness said. “After the first shot, the woman started screaming, and there was a lot of panic.”
Another witness saw the woman run away and the man pointing the gun at her again. “I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to hit him with my car, but I didn’t. There was a lot of blood.”
Emergency services took the woman to a hospital for treatment. The police cordoned off the street for investigation. As far as is known, no arrests have been made.
