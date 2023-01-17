Amsterdam’s biggest bicycle garage, located under Central Station on Stationplein, will open next week. The garage has space for 7,000 bikes and, according to the municipality, is the world’s first bicycle garage to be built underwater. “The tour boats will soon literally sail above the bicycles.”

Timelapse ondergrondse fietsenstalling CS De grootste fietsenstalling 🚲🚲🚲 van onze stad opent eind januari de deuren. Om de stalling te bouwen moest het water worden weggepompt uit het Open Havenfront. Bekijk 4️⃣ jaar werk in 6️⃣0️⃣ seconden. Posted by Gemeente Amsterdam on Friday, January 13, 2023

Building the bicycle garage in such a heavily-trafficked area was quite the challenge, the municipality of Amsterdam said. All the access roads to the station had to remain open, while construction workers also needed space to work. “It is extraordinary that we succeeded,” the city said.

The bicycle garage is connected underground to the metro and Central Station hall. The Stationplein bicycle garage will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Parking is free for the first 24 hours.

Once the Stationplein bicycle garage opens, the existing two NS parking facilities at the station building will also be free for the first 24 hours.

State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen will open the bicycle garage on January 25. On January 28, everyone is welcome to see and discover the renovated station island. “There will be activities for young and old,” the city said.