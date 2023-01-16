A driving instructor active in Alkmaar will be prosecuted for sexually assaulting multiple students, including one minor. The man was arrested on October 6 last year after three of his students reported sexual assault during his lessons, Noordhollands Dagblad reports.

According to the newspaper, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) would release no details about the suspected driving instructor, not even his age and place of residence.

The police investigation into the man provided enough evidence to prosecute, a spokesperson for the OM said. “The man is suspected of multiple sexual assaults and committing sexual abuse with a minor entrusted to his care.”

The driving instructor is not currently in custody. It is not yet clear when he will appear in court.