After weeks of wet and mild weather, the weather in the Netherlands will look a lot different this week. Temperatures will drop, and the weather will turn dry from Tuesday, Weeronline reported in its weekly forecast.

January has been a wet month so far. On average, about 72 millimeters of rain falls in the Netherlands in the first month of the year. But many places in the country have amply exceeded that amount, resulting in flooding in several areas over the past few days.

Heavy rainfall is still likely for Monday, with an area of rain moving from south to northeast across the Netherlands. With the lower temperatures, some places may see wet snow. Thermometers will climb to a maximum of 4 degrees.

“The country could dry up from Tuesday,” Weeronline said. It expects only a single winter shower in the coastal areas. Some precipitation is possible on Thursday. “But most days will be dry with the sun breaking through regularly,” the weather service said. “The wind will be cool, and the temperature will be about 2 to 4 degrees during the day.”

Overnight, temperatures will drop below freezing. That could lead to slippery roads.