The persistent rain led to flooding on the A20 near Rotterdam on Saturday. In the direction of Hoek van Holland, two lanes are closed at the Crooswijk exit. Traffic must use the one lane that is still open, reported Rijkswaterstaat.

However, Rijkswaterstaat faced setbacks when removing the abundant water. The device used to suck up the water broke down during the operation on the A20. As a result, liquid leaked from the device onto the road. To clean it up, the help of the so-called Zoab-Cleaner, a large cleaning machine for cleaning asphalt, was called in.