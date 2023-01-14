The attack on the home of a police officer in Best, in Noord Brabant, apparently occurred after this police officer fined the son of the person behind the ordered attack. In December 2020, an explosive device exploded in the house and caused a fire, while the officer’s family was sleeping inside.

Apparently, the boy's father was so angry that he ordered a targeted attack on the policeman's house. The police reported this after two men were arrested Wednesday for the attack, including a 42-year-old resident from Waalre, who allegedly ordered the attack, and a 24-year-old man from Best. He is believed to have been the executor.

That evening, the officer was at work, but his wife and children were asleep inside. According to the police, a heavy explosive was used in the attack. DNA was later found on it, along with that of the alleged perpetrator of the attack, as well as a female DNA trace. The police investigation is still ongoing.

On Friday, the court ruled that the 42-year-old suspected client should remain in custody for another 14 days. The 24-year-old alleged perpetrator from Brent, however, was allowed to go home but remains a suspect in the case.