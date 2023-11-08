Light art festival GLOW will open on Saturday in Eindhoven. The 18th edition features 24 light art installations by national and international artists. The event, which will take place from November 11 to 18, will also feature the world’s most powerful laser.

This year, the festival’s theme is ‘The Beat.’ “The Beat both captures and conducts the rhythm of the city, the dynamics between the people who live there, and the life they share,” the organizer wrote in a press release.

The GLOW route covers 5 kilometers and runs through the city center, starting at Eindhoven Central Station. Visitors can join the route at various points, and the route map can be found here.

Light art installations can be seen at locations like 18 Septemberplein, Emmasingel, Wilhelminaplein, Bilderdijklaan, Victoriapark, and Stadhuisplein. There are also light art installations by students from SintLucas, Fontys, the Design Academy, and TU Eindhoven in the Anne Frankplantsoen and on the Groene Toren, but also at the Eindhoven airport.

The event will also have access to the world’s most powerful laser, which is visible up to 80 kilometers away. Every day, in dry weather, it will be activated at 22:30 and deactivated at 23:00.

What is particular this year is that the light festival is venturing beyond the city limits of Eindhoven for the first time. Buildings like the mill in Mierlo and the Weverijmuseum in Geldrop will serve as canvases for light art, with installations also showcased in Best, Waalre, and Oirschot.

Ronald Ramakers, the director of GLOW, together with Eindhoven Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem, will open the 18th edition of GLOW. “For the first time in nearly two decades, GLOW is extending beyond the familiar city boundaries of Eindhoven. Under the banner of GLOWing Horizons, GLOW is bringing light art to surrounding villages,” Ronald Ramakers said.

The light art installations in Eindhoven will be lit daily from 18:30 to 23:00. In Geldrop-Mierlo, Oirschot, Best, and Waalre, the installations will be open from 18:30 to 22:00 daily.