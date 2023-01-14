The Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD), together with customs and police, found more than 47,000 kilograms of illegal tobacco during searches in Weert and Margraten and arrested two men from Eastern Europe Friday afternoon. If the tobacco had entered the Dutch market, “an amount of about 7.5 million euros in excise taxes would have been evaded," FIOD said.

Two searches took place in Weert and one in Margraten. "In Weert, a tobacco cutting machine was found in a shed where tobacco was processed for what is believed to be an illegal cigarette factory. Two men from Eastern Europe were also arrested in this shed. The second shed in Weert was used as a warehouse for tobacco,” according to FIOD.

In Margraten, a warehouse contained 160 pallets of material for the production and packaging of cigarettes.

However, It is not yet known for which country the tobacco was destined. The tobacco, material and machinery found have been removed and will now be destroyed. The FIOD is conducting further investigations.